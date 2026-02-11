February and early March remain cheaper; spring break and Eid push prices up
Dubai: UAE residents planning holidays around the upcoming school breaks are facing a clear choice: travel during Ramadan for lower fares or wait for Eid Al Fitr and pay significantly more.
With the academic calendar placing the February mid-term break from February 11 to 15 and the longer spring and Eid holiday from March 16 to 29 (Sharjah private schools resume March 23), travel demand is forming in two waves.
Industry experts say tickets are still attractively priced through February and early March, but costs are climbing fast for departures closer to Eid.
Travel agents describe Ramadan as traditionally quieter, and that is exactly why many travellers now target it.
Safeer Mahmood, General Manager of Smart Travel Group, said airlines typically see softer demand during the holy month, prompting more competitive pricing. Non-Muslim residents in particular prefer flying then because fares are lower compared with peak festive periods.
He added that demand begins building in phases. By mid-March, when CBSE exams end, both inbound and outbound traffic rises. University students are also a strong segment, often travelling in groups for short breaks — leaving on Friday and returning early Monday, according to Mahmood.
As the calendar moves toward Eid, the picture changes quickly.
Mahmood said ticket prices surge for Europe, the Far East and CIS countries, markets popular for quick getaways thanks to easy visa access and favourable spring weather.
Because the school holiday overlaps with Eid this year, fares are running far higher than during Ramadan itself, with seats disappearing earlier.
TP Sudheesh, General Manager at Deira Travels, said many expatriate families are using the break for quick trips home, but the limited holiday means travellers are not planning long vacations.
Destinations offering convenience and simple visa procedures — such as Armenia, Georgia and Baku — remain favourites. In Asia, interest is growing for Malaysia, Bali, Vietnam and Japan, while enquiries from Arab travellers for Poland are also increasing.
Longer, more elaborate holidays, he noted, are largely being postponed until summer.
For residents unwilling to pay peak airfares, regional alternatives are gaining momentum. Travel companies say enquiries for Oman are rising, while Turkey continues to attract strong demand from UAE holidaymakers looking for value and shorter travel times.
For anyone set on travelling during the holiday, agents say the safest strategy is simple: book now rather than later.