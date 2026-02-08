$125,000 to travel the globe in 22 days: Inside the ultra-rich world of private jet travel

Luxury travel shifts from destinations to fully curated global journeys
Dubai: For high-net-worth travellers, convenience and continuity are becoming as important as the destinations themselves.
Fully curated private jet journeys around the world are gaining traction, and a Dubai-based company has entered the space with a 22-day experience priced at $125,000.
It’s the latest example of a growing trend in ultra-luxury travel: world tours by private jet, where access matters more than thread count, and time is treated as the ultimate currency.
Dubai-based luxury travel house Lushescapes has unveiled Meridian One, a private, invitation-only journey that takes just 40 guests around the world aboard a chartered Boeing 757.
The 22-night trip hops across five continents, eight countries and some of the planet’s most remote locations — all without touching a commercial terminal.
Abhishek Dadlani, Founder of Lushescapes, said, “This is about access, rhythm, and moments that are impossible to replicate independently. It is a world journey designed as a single, flowing experience rather than a collection of destinations.”
But Lushescapes isn’t alone. From hotel giants to private aviation firms, several players are offering similar globe-trotting experiences — all priced firmly in the six-figure range.
So, what exactly do you get for that kind of money?
Cost: $125,000 per person
Duration: 22 nights
Guests: 40
Meridian One departs Dubai on November 29 and returns on December 21, flying an all lie-flat Boeing 757 configured exclusively for the group.
The route reads like a luxury traveller’s fever dream: Iceland, Cuba, the Peruvian Amazon, Easter Island, French Polynesia, Australia, Thailand — and then back to Dubai.
Lushescapes is selling something it calls “Impossible Moments”: closed-door experiences not available to the public. These include dawn ceremonies in Iceland’s geothermal zones, a private dinner in a historic Havana mansion, rituals with indigenous elders in the Amazon, restricted-access Moai sites on Easter Island, and a closed temple blessing in Chiang Mai.
Accommodation ranges from Iceland’s Retreat at Blue Lagoon to an Amazon river expedition aboard Zafiro and discreet luxury lodges across the Pacific.
It’s meticulously curated, deeply personalised — and unmistakably exclusive. This is not a tour designed to be repeated.
Cost: From $219,000 per person
Duration: 20 days
Guests: 48
Four Seasons, one of the earliest movers in the private jet travel space, is doubling down on its around-the-world model with the launch of New World Icons, a new itinerary marking 10 years of its Private Jet Experience.
Scheduled to operate from March 26 to April 14, 2027, the 20-day journey combines five destinations new to the programme with returning favourites, including Hong Kong and Langkawi. The route spans Hong Kong, Langkawi, Jaipur, Venice, Iceland, Anguilla and Los Cabos, blending major cities, island escapes and natural landmarks into a single, tightly choreographed itinerary.
Passengers travel aboard a fully customised Airbus A321neo-LR configured for just 48 passengers, with Four Seasons staff — including a concierge, executive chef, journey physician and experience manager — accompanying the group throughout.
Accommodation is exclusively at Four Seasons properties or closely affiliated hotels, including the soon-to-reopen Danieli, A Four Seasons Hotel, Venice, and the newly launched Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol.
Experiences range from snowmobiling across Iceland’s Langjökull Glacier and private palace access in Jaipur to helicopter excursions in the Italian Alps and guided mangrove exploration in Langkawi. The emphasis, as with most Four Seasons jet journeys, is on predictability and polish — familiar luxury delivered across unfamiliar locations.
Prices start at $219,000 per person, placing the experience firmly at the top end of the market. Most 2026 itineraries are already sold out.
Cost: $110,000–$135,000
Duration: 24 days
Guests: 50–60
One of the pioneers of private jet expeditions, TCS World Travel offers several annual around-the-world itineraries aboard a private Airbus A321 or Boeing 757.
The experience is less about ultra-exclusive rituals and more about comfort, convenience and education. Guests travel with historians, photographers and destination experts, staying at high-end hotels and enjoying curated cultural access.
It’s luxurious, yes — but comparatively restrained. Think old-school affluent travellers rather than Instagram-age excess.
Cost: $100,000+ (customised)
Duration: Fully flexible
Private aviation firms like VistaJet and other charter operators offer bespoke round-the-world itineraries for clients who want total control.
There’s no fixed group, no set route and no shared schedule. You choose the aircraft, destinations, hotels and pace. The price varies wildly depending on flight hours, aircraft type and ground arrangements.
This is the purest expression of wealth-as-freedom — and often the least visible.
These journeys aren’t selling destinations; they are selling experiences. They’re selling time, access and narrative — the ability to experience the world as a single, frictionless story.
Critics will call it indulgent, even tone-deaf, especially in a world grappling with climate concerns and widening inequality. Supporters argue that this is simply how high-end travel has evolved: fewer people, fewer trips, deeper experiences.
Either way, private jet world tours are no longer niche curiosities. They’re becoming the ultimate status symbol — not because of where you go, but because almost no one else can go the same way.
For most travellers, the price alone makes it unimaginable. For a select few, it’s just another way to see the world — without ever standing in a queue.
