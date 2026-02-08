$125,000 to travel the globe in 22 days: Inside the ultra-rich world of private jet travel

Lushescapes is selling something it calls “Impossible Moments”: closed-door experiences not available to the public. These include dawn ceremonies in Iceland’s geothermal zones, a private dinner in a historic Havana mansion, rituals with indigenous elders in the Amazon, restricted-access Moai sites on Easter Island, and a closed temple blessing in Chiang Mai.

Four Seasons, one of the earliest movers in the private jet travel space, is doubling down on its around-the-world model with the launch of New World Icons, a new itinerary marking 10 years of its Private Jet Experience.

Experiences range from snowmobiling across Iceland’s Langjökull Glacier and private palace access in Jaipur to helicopter excursions in the Italian Alps and guided mangrove exploration in Langkawi. The emphasis, as with most Four Seasons jet journeys, is on predictability and polish — familiar luxury delivered across unfamiliar locations.

For most travellers, the price alone makes it unimaginable. For a select few, it’s just another way to see the world — without ever standing in a queue.

Either way, private jet world tours are no longer niche curiosities. They’re becoming the ultimate status symbol — not because of where you go, but because almost no one else can go the same way.

