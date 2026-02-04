UAE travellers spend big at airports, second only to China: ACI study

UAE passport holders are among the top airport spenders in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, second only to Chinese travellers, a new study finds.

The Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific & Middle East – representing over 600 airports across 44 countries – released its ‘Travel Retail Study in the Post-Pandemic Era’, which examined 36 major airports across 21 countries and surveyed 4,000 passengers. The study highlights a shift in airport retail dynamics, showing that spending is increasingly driven by passenger mix and behaviour, not just traffic volumes.