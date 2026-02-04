UAE: Gen Z, Millennials overtake Boomers as airport’s biggest spenders

The generational shift is also changing travel patterns. While 73 per cent of Boomers travel primarily for leisure, Gen Z and Millennials increasingly blend business and leisure travel, a trend that increases time spent at airports and exposure to retail environments. Millennials (25 per cent) and Gen Z (22 per cent) are significantly more likely to combine work and leisure trips than Gen X (15 per cent) or Boomers (4 per cent).