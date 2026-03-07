Emirates resumes afternoon flights, passengers with confirmed bookings may proceed

Passenger safety remains top priority; customer guidance provided
Emirates will resume operations after a brief pause. Passengers with confirmed bookings for this afternoon’s flights may proceed to the airport, including those transiting through Dubai, provided their connecting flight is also operating.The airline stressed that the safety of passengers and crew remains its highest priority.
Rebook flights: Passengers can rebook to their intended destination for travel on or before April 30. Those who booked through a travel agent should contact them; direct bookings can be managed at emirat.es/support.
Request a refund: Passengers can request a refund via emirat.es/refund. Travel agent bookings should be handled through the agent.
Passengers are advised to ensure their contact details are correct at emirat.es/managebooking to receive timely updates.
City check‑in points closed
All city check‑in points across Dubai are temporarily closed until further notice.