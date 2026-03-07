GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation
UPDATE

Emirates resumes afternoon flights, passengers with confirmed bookings may proceed

Passenger safety remains top priority; customer guidance provided

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emirates resumes operations at Dubai International Airport
Emirates resumes operations at Dubai International Airport
Supplied

Emirates will resume operations after a brief pause. Passengers with confirmed bookings for this afternoon’s flights may proceed to the airport, including those transiting through Dubai, provided their connecting flight is also operating.The airline stressed that the safety of passengers and crew remains its highest priority.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Options for affected passengers (Feb 28– Mar 28)

  • Rebook flights: Passengers can rebook to their intended destination for travel on or before April 30. Those who booked through a travel agent should contact them; direct bookings can be managed at emirat.es/support.

  • Request a refund: Passengers can request a refund via emirat.es/refund. Travel agent bookings should be handled through the agent.

Stay updated

Passengers are advised to ensure their contact details are correct at emirat.es/managebooking to receive timely updates.

City check‑in points closed
All city check‑in points across Dubai are temporarily closed until further notice.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Aircraft from Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia. UAE carriers have issued operational updates amid ongoing regional airspace closures.

UAE flight status today: Latest updates for travellers

3m read
An Emirates flight taxis at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai.

Urgent advisory for UAE fliers on special flights

2m read
Aircraft from Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia. UAE carriers have issued operational updates amid ongoing regional airspace closures.

UAE flight update: Scheduled flights remain cancelled

4m read
UAE airports, airlines pause services amid ongoing regional tensions.

UAE airlines resume limited flights from today evening

3m read