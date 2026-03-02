flydubai resumes limited flights from March 2

Selected departures and arrivals operate as services gradually resume
Dubai: flydubai said it will operate a limited number of flights on the evening of March 2, 2026, as part of a gradual and carefully managed return to operations.
The airline said the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority, adding that it is working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure a gradual and effective resumption of services. It said it continues to monitor the evolving situation and will adjust its flight schedule accordingly.
The departing flights from Dubai International Airport include FZ8489, FZ8205, FZ8263 and FZ8081, all bound for Russia.
Arrivals to Dubai include flight FZ662A from Somalia, FZ307A and FZ376A from Pakistan, FZ326A from Uzbekistan and FZ316A from Sudan.
The airline advised customers to update their contact details through the “Manage Your Booking” service and to check their flight status on flydubai.com before travelling to the airport.