Flydubai suspends Dubai flights until 3pm today

The airline is closely monitoring the situation

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
A flydubai aircraft
Supplied

Dubai: All flydubai flights to and from Dubai have been suspended until 15:00 (UAE time) on Sunday, March 1, 2026, in light of the ongoing developments in the region, the airline said.

The spokesperson added in a statement issued this morning: “We are closely monitoring the situation and working in coordination with the relevant authorities, while making the necessary adjustments to our flight schedule accordingly.

“Our teams are implementing comprehensive customer care measures for all affected passengers. The safety of our travellers and crew remains our top priority.”

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
