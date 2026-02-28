GOLD/FOREX
Aviation

flydubai cancels flights to Iran, Israel amid attacks

flydubai reroutes and cancels flights after airspace closures

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
flydubai

Dubai: Several flydubai flights were disrupted on February 28 following the temporary closure of multiple airspaces in the region, the airline told Gulf News.

In a statement attributed to a flydubai spokesperson, the carrier said: “Due to the temporary closure of several airspaces in the region on 28 February, some flydubai flights have been impacted.” The airline did not specify which flights have been cancelled; however, according to information on Dubai Airports’ official website, flights to Iran (Tehran, Lar, Mashhad) and Tel Aviv in Israel stand cancelled.

It added, “We are currently working to minimise disruption to our schedule, and affected flights are being rerouted, returning to stand, or cancelled.”

The airline described the situation as ongoing.

“This is a developing situation which we are monitoring closely, while adjusting our flight schedule accordingly. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority. We are in direct contact with passengers whose travel plans have been affected.”

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before travelling and ensure their contact details are up to date via the airline’s booking management system.

Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

