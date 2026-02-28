flydubai reroutes and cancels flights after airspace closures
Dubai: Several flydubai flights were disrupted on February 28 following the temporary closure of multiple airspaces in the region, the airline told Gulf News.
In a statement attributed to a flydubai spokesperson, the carrier said: “Due to the temporary closure of several airspaces in the region on 28 February, some flydubai flights have been impacted.” The airline did not specify which flights have been cancelled; however, according to information on Dubai Airports’ official website, flights to Iran (Tehran, Lar, Mashhad) and Tel Aviv in Israel stand cancelled.
It added, “We are currently working to minimise disruption to our schedule, and affected flights are being rerouted, returning to stand, or cancelled.”
The airline described the situation as ongoing.
“This is a developing situation which we are monitoring closely, while adjusting our flight schedule accordingly. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority. We are in direct contact with passengers whose travel plans have been affected.”
Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before travelling and ensure their contact details are up to date via the airline’s booking management system.