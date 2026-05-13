Flydubai confirms some flights to Pakistan have been rescheduled

Carrier urges Pakistan-bound passengers to check status amid these changes
Dubai carrier flydubai confirmed to Gulf News that it has changed its schedule to Pakistan.
A spokesperson for the brand said: “Customers whose flights have been affected are being contacted directly regarding their rebooking and refund options. Customers who have booked through a travel agent are advised to contact them directly.”
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel plans,” the spokesperson added.
On May 13, the airline’s website showed an incongruence in the flights booked versus those that were scheduled to take off. Travellers were no longer able to book flights to Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar until Oct 24-25 from Dubai.
However, one could still get tickets to other cities including Faisalabad, Karachi, Multan, Quetta, and Sialkot.
Over the past months, a number of routes have been affected owing to regional tensions affecting airspace.
However, since the ceasefire and UAE reopened its airspace, more flights have been taking off. For now, the airline has called on passengers to check their flight status and updates via social media before heading to the airport.