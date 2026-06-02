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flydubai marks 17 years with 140 million passengers, 100 destinations

Dubai carrier plans 12 new aircraft deliveries in second half of 2026

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flydubai said it has carried more than 140 million passengers and now serves 100 destinations with a fleet of 97 aircraft.
flydubai said it has carried more than 140 million passengers and now serves 100 destinations with a fleet of 97 aircraft.
flydubai

Dubai: Dubai-based carrier flydubai has marked its 17th anniversary, highlighting its growth from a low-cost startup airline into a carrier serving 100 destinations across its network.

Figures shared by the Government of Dubai Media Office showed that flydubai has carried more than 140 million passengers since launching operations.

The airline currently operates a fleet of 97 aircraft and is expected to receive 12 new aircraft during the second half of 2026.

Founded in 2008, flydubai was launched to improve connectivity between Dubai and underserved regional markets. Over the years, the airline has expanded rapidly across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, Europe and South Asia.

The carrier has also played a key role in supporting Dubai’s aviation and tourism sectors by opening direct routes to destinations that previously had limited air links with the emirate.

The anniversary comes as Dubai’s aviation sector continues to see strong passenger demand and network expansion, with both flydubai and Emirates increasing connectivity across international markets.

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