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flydubai to launch daily Bangkok flights from July 2026

Airline expands Thailand network with second destination and stronger Asia links

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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New route aims to meet rising demand for travel to Southeast Asia.
New route aims to meet rising demand for travel to Southeast Asia.

Dubai: UAE carrier flydubai has announced it will start daily flights to Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok from 1 July 2026, marking its second destination in Thailand after Krabi.

The service will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport and will strengthen travel links between Dubai and Southeast Asia. The route will also be operated in partnership with Emirates, allowing passengers smoother connections through Dubai to other global destinations.

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Stronger push into Southeast Asia

With the addition of Bangkok, flydubai continues to expand its presence in the region. The airline already flies to destinations such as Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia, and says demand for travel in Southeast Asia remains strong.

Company chief executive Ghaith Al Ghaith said the new route reflects growing travel demand and the airline’s focus on offering more choice to passengers. He said the expansion also supports tourism recovery and helps strengthen trade and travel links between the UAE and key markets.

Meeting summer travel demand

flydubai’s commercial operations chief Sudhir Sreedharan said Bangkok remains a popular destination for both holidaymakers and business travellers.

He said daily flights will offer more flexibility, especially during the busy summer season, when demand is expected to rise. The airline also expects traffic on the route to grow further over time, with the possibility of increasing flight frequency.

The new service is designed to improve connectivity between Dubai and Bangkok, offering more convenient timings for passengers. It also supports flydubai’s wider strategy of linking underserved routes and improving access across its expanding network.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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