Airline expands Thailand network with second destination and stronger Asia links
Dubai: UAE carrier flydubai has announced it will start daily flights to Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok from 1 July 2026, marking its second destination in Thailand after Krabi.
The service will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport and will strengthen travel links between Dubai and Southeast Asia. The route will also be operated in partnership with Emirates, allowing passengers smoother connections through Dubai to other global destinations.
With the addition of Bangkok, flydubai continues to expand its presence in the region. The airline already flies to destinations such as Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia, and says demand for travel in Southeast Asia remains strong.
Company chief executive Ghaith Al Ghaith said the new route reflects growing travel demand and the airline’s focus on offering more choice to passengers. He said the expansion also supports tourism recovery and helps strengthen trade and travel links between the UAE and key markets.
flydubai’s commercial operations chief Sudhir Sreedharan said Bangkok remains a popular destination for both holidaymakers and business travellers.
He said daily flights will offer more flexibility, especially during the busy summer season, when demand is expected to rise. The airline also expects traffic on the route to grow further over time, with the possibility of increasing flight frequency.
The new service is designed to improve connectivity between Dubai and Bangkok, offering more convenient timings for passengers. It also supports flydubai’s wider strategy of linking underserved routes and improving access across its expanding network.