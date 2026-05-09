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Thailand raises airport fees: What international travellers need to know

Departure fees jump over 50% at Thailand’s six busiest international airports

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Outbound travellers to pay higher fees as Thailand upgrades key aviation hubs
Outbound travellers to pay higher fees as Thailand upgrades key aviation hubs
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Thailand will increase its international passenger service charge by more than 50% starting June 20, affecting travellers at six major airports operated by Airports of Thailand (AOT).

The change will apply only to outbound international passengers.

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Fee rises at six major airports

The revised charge will be implemented at:

  • Suvarnabhumi Airport

  • Don Mueang International Airport

  • Chiang Mai International Airport

  • Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport

  • Phuket International Airport

  • Hat Yai International Airport

The departure fee will rise from 730 baht to 1,120 baht, according to the Bangkok Post.

Revenue to fund airport upgrades

AOT said the additional revenue will be used to upgrade airport infrastructure, including expanded passenger terminals, automated check-in systems (CUPPS), and improved safety technology.

AOT president Paweena Jariyathitipong said the increase is not expected to significantly affect travel demand, noting that Thailand’s charges remain lower than some regional hubs such as Singapore.

Tourism impact expected to remain stable

Thailand, one of Asia’s most visited destinations, continues to see strong international passenger traffic, particularly through Bangkok and popular tourist hubs like Phuket.

Related Topics:
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