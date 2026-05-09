Departure fees jump over 50% at Thailand’s six busiest international airports
Thailand will increase its international passenger service charge by more than 50% starting June 20, affecting travellers at six major airports operated by Airports of Thailand (AOT).
The change will apply only to outbound international passengers.
The revised charge will be implemented at:
Suvarnabhumi Airport
Don Mueang International Airport
Chiang Mai International Airport
Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport
Phuket International Airport
Hat Yai International Airport
The departure fee will rise from 730 baht to 1,120 baht, according to the Bangkok Post.
AOT said the additional revenue will be used to upgrade airport infrastructure, including expanded passenger terminals, automated check-in systems (CUPPS), and improved safety technology.
AOT president Paweena Jariyathitipong said the increase is not expected to significantly affect travel demand, noting that Thailand’s charges remain lower than some regional hubs such as Singapore.
Thailand, one of Asia’s most visited destinations, continues to see strong international passenger traffic, particularly through Bangkok and popular tourist hubs like Phuket.