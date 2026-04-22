GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

More expensive flights ahead as Philippine fuel surcharge jumps levels

New Level 19 pushes ticket costs higher for domestic and international flights

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Philippine Civil Aeronautics Board has issued an interim implementation for the imposition of passenger and cargo fuel surcharge from April 16 to 30
The Philippine Civil Aeronautics Board has issued an interim implementation for the imposition of passenger and cargo fuel surcharge from April 16 to 30
ANI

Dubai: Airfares have been expected to rise again, with authorities increasing fuel surcharges to near-maximum levels.

The Philippine Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has raised the passenger and cargo fuel surcharge to level 19 for the second half of April.

In an advisory released today, the CAB has noted that the adjustment took effect on April 16, signalling a climb in travel costs within just a matter of weeks.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Rapid increase in surcharge levels

The latest hike has seen a significant jump from level 8 applied between April 1 and 15, and an even bigger increase from level 4 seen before the geopolitical situation impacted global fuel markets.

According to local reports, domestic passengers will now pay between ₱627 and ₱1,834 in fuel surcharges, up from the earlier range of ₱253 to ₱787.

For international routes, surcharges now extend from ₱2,070.77 to ₱15,397.15, than the previously ₱835.05 to ₱6,208.98.

Close to the maximum ceiling

Meanwhile, level 20 is the highest surcharge tier allowed under current rules. At that level, domestic charges would rise further between ₱661 to ₱1,993, while international passengers could pay as much as ₱2,183.11 to ₱16,232.44 in additional fees.

"The interim measure shall be in effect until the current situation stabilises, or as may be revised or revoked accordingly," said CAB.

Fuel costs remain key driver

Under CAB resolution no. 25, series of 2022, airlines may impose fuel surcharges on top of base fares, although these are not mandatory. The charges can be removed if the average price of jet fuel drops below ₱21 per litre.

"Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge for the same period must file its application with this office on or before the effectivity period," stated CAB.

The latest increase has demonstrated how volatile fuel prices, influenced by global supply concerns and ongoing developments, continue to shape airfare trends.

Travellers have been set to experience higher prices in the near term and should plan accordingly to manage costs.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
PhilippinestravelAsiaAviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE fuel prices out today: How much you'll pay in April

UAE fuel prices out today: How much you'll pay in April

2m read
The Philippine Airlines recognizes that global supply conditions remain dynamic

Philippine Airlines assures sufficient jet fuel supply

2m read
Aircraft at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Philippine: Huge cut in airport service, landing fees

3m read
Fire extinguished near Dubai Airport after drone strike

Fire extinguished near Dubai Airport after drone strike

1m read