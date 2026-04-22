More expensive flights ahead as Philippine fuel surcharge jumps levels

New Level 19 pushes ticket costs higher for domestic and international flights
Dubai: Airfares have been expected to rise again, with authorities increasing fuel surcharges to near-maximum levels.
The Philippine Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has raised the passenger and cargo fuel surcharge to level 19 for the second half of April.
In an advisory released today, the CAB has noted that the adjustment took effect on April 16, signalling a climb in travel costs within just a matter of weeks.
The latest hike has seen a significant jump from level 8 applied between April 1 and 15, and an even bigger increase from level 4 seen before the geopolitical situation impacted global fuel markets.
According to local reports, domestic passengers will now pay between ₱627 and ₱1,834 in fuel surcharges, up from the earlier range of ₱253 to ₱787.
For international routes, surcharges now extend from ₱2,070.77 to ₱15,397.15, than the previously ₱835.05 to ₱6,208.98.
Meanwhile, level 20 is the highest surcharge tier allowed under current rules. At that level, domestic charges would rise further between ₱661 to ₱1,993, while international passengers could pay as much as ₱2,183.11 to ₱16,232.44 in additional fees.
"The interim measure shall be in effect until the current situation stabilises, or as may be revised or revoked accordingly," said CAB.
Under CAB resolution no. 25, series of 2022, airlines may impose fuel surcharges on top of base fares, although these are not mandatory. The charges can be removed if the average price of jet fuel drops below ₱21 per litre.
"Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge for the same period must file its application with this office on or before the effectivity period," stated CAB.
The latest increase has demonstrated how volatile fuel prices, influenced by global supply concerns and ongoing developments, continue to shape airfare trends.
Travellers have been set to experience higher prices in the near term and should plan accordingly to manage costs.