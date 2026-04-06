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PIA scraps discounts, cuts and suspends flights as fuel costs soar

Officials say decisions driven by a fourth consecutive increase in jet fuel prices

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Flights to the UAE will be capped at 16 per week, while services to other Gulf countries — except Saudi Arabia — will remain suspended until the end of April, the spokesperson said.
Flights to the UAE will be capped at 16 per week, while services to other Gulf countries — except Saudi Arabia — will remain suspended until the end of April, the spokesperson said.
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Dubai: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has scrapped all passenger discounts and scaled back flight operations as surging jet fuel prices strain the carrier’s finances, Dawn reported.

A spokesperson for the national airline said concessions would now be limited to children and infants, with all other fare discounts withdrawn as part of a broader cost-control strategy.

“The PIA has made a principled decision to end all discounts, with concessions remaining only for children and infants,” the spokesperson said, adding that the move followed a high-level review of rising fuel costs and potential losses.

Jet fuel (JP-1) prices have surged in recent weeks amid global supply disruptions linked to the US-Israel war on Iran, placing renewed pressure on airlines operating in the region.

In response, PIA has cut frequencies and suspended several international routes.

Flights to the UAE will be capped at 16 per week, while services to other Gulf countries — except Saudi Arabia — will remain suspended until the end of April, the spokesperson said.

The airline will also suspend operations to Beijing and Kuala Lumpur from April 11 and 14, respectively.

Officials said the decisions were driven by a fourth consecutive increase in jet fuel prices, which has significantly raised operating costs.

“The entire burden of higher fuel prices cannot be passed on to passengers,” the spokesperson said, noting that administrative measures were necessary to limit financial losses.

Industry concerns are mounting over the sustainability of operations. Last week, PIA Consortium Chairman Arif Habib warned that a reported 150 per cent increase.

Related Topics:
PakistanAviation

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