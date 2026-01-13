GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Travel made easy: PIA links flights with rail services in these countries

Air-to-rail initiative allows passengers to book combined tickets for seamless journeys

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
PIA announces to partner with rail services in Canada and UK to ensure smoother journey for passengers.
PIA announces to partner with rail services in Canada and UK to ensure smoother journey for passengers.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has taken a step to make travel smoother for its international passengers by partnering with rail services in Canada and the United Kingdom (UK).

The move aims to provide seamless connectivity from airports to final destinations across these countries.

Under this new “air-to-rail” agreement, passengers flying with PIA can now reach their final destination by train on a single ticket, eliminating the need for separate bookings. This integration allows travellers to save time and enjoy a more convenient journey.

Canada rail

Passengers arriving in Toronto can now connect to eight major Canadian cities through the airline’s partner rail service. Similarly, those flying to London or Manchester can access over 50 destinations across the UK by train.

The booking process has been streamlined for convenience: passengers can reserve their rail tickets alongside air tickets via PIA’s booking offices, registered travel agents, the airline’s official website, or mobile app, ensuring a hassle-free end-to-end travel experience.

A PIA spokesperson said: “Our partnership with renowned rail services in Canada and the UK provides passengers with extensive travel facilities, making their journeys smoother and more convenient.”

Related Topics:
Aviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Etihad Rail has unveiled the full picture of the UAE’s national passenger rail network, offering a glimpse into a transformative chapter in the country’s transport journey.

Etihad Rail in focus: The UAE’s rail future revealed

2m read
To qualify for this streamlined entry, travelers must meet one of two specific criteria.

Is Canada now visa-free for Filipinos? Here’s the truth

2m read
Dozens of Umrah pilgrims on PIA flight after mid-air emergency

PIA flight makes emergency landing in Saudi Arabia

1m read
PIA confirms missing of its cabin crew in Toronto

Another PIA crew member vanishes in Toronto, Canada

2m read