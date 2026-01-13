Travel made easy: PIA links flights with rail services in these countries

Air-to-rail initiative allows passengers to book combined tickets for seamless journeys
Dubai: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has taken a step to make travel smoother for its international passengers by partnering with rail services in Canada and the United Kingdom (UK).
The move aims to provide seamless connectivity from airports to final destinations across these countries.
Under this new “air-to-rail” agreement, passengers flying with PIA can now reach their final destination by train on a single ticket, eliminating the need for separate bookings. This integration allows travellers to save time and enjoy a more convenient journey.
Passengers arriving in Toronto can now connect to eight major Canadian cities through the airline’s partner rail service. Similarly, those flying to London or Manchester can access over 50 destinations across the UK by train.
The booking process has been streamlined for convenience: passengers can reserve their rail tickets alongside air tickets via PIA’s booking offices, registered travel agents, the airline’s official website, or mobile app, ensuring a hassle-free end-to-end travel experience.
A PIA spokesperson said: “Our partnership with renowned rail services in Canada and the UK provides passengers with extensive travel facilities, making their journeys smoother and more convenient.”
