Meet Zafar Masud: Pakistani banker who survived PIA plan crash

Masud’s memoir, which has sold thousands of copies internationally and been translated into Spanish, with Urdu and other translations underway, is rooted in reflection rather than spectacle. Writing it forced him to confront truths that no leader wants to face, the limits of control, the fragility of even the most rigorous systems, and the unpredictability of life itself. Masud is a Pakistani banker who is the chief executive officer of the Bank of Punjab since April 2020.