Mayday on the highway: Small plane crashes into cars during landing

Pilot makes emergency landing after engine trouble; minor injuries reported
A single-engine plane made an emergency landing and crashed into multiple vehicles on a busy Gainesville road in Georgia, Monday afternoon, officials said, in an incident that temporarily shut down a major intersection and drew emergency responders.
The aircraft, identified as a Hawker Beechcraft BE-36, left Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport shortly before 12:10 p.m. local time en route to Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton, Georgia, when the pilot reported engine trouble to air traffic control.
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) data indicates the aircraft experienced a loss of engine power shortly after takeoff, forcing the pilot to attempt a roadside landing. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane did not have sufficient power to return to the airport and was forced down onto Browns Bridge Road near Pearl Nix Parkway, where it struck three vehicles.
Audio captured from air traffic control reveals the pilot making a distress call, saying: “Mayday, mayday… Gainesville… we’re not gonna make it.” He asked that a message be relayed to his family.
Despite the dramatic landing in the middle of a busy thoroughfare, no fatalities were reported and authorities said injuries were minor. Gainesville police confirmed that several people involved in the crash received medical attention but were expected to recover.
The plane’s fuel tank reportedly became dislodged and lodged in the rear of an SUV during the collision, but there were no major explosions or fires, police added.
The road was closed for several hours as emergency crews, including fire and medical teams, responded and investigators from the FAA and NTSB began examining the scene to determine the exact cause of the engine failure and crash.
Browns Bridge Road is a major route through the city of Gainesville, and the closure caused significant traffic disruption for much of the afternoon commute.
