The incident occurred at approximately 5.45pm (local time) on the southbound lanes of I-95 in Cocoa, Florida, when the plane collided with a 2023 Toyota Camry while attempting a landing on the busy rush-hour roadway.

A small, fixed-wing aircraft made an emergency landing on an interstate motorway in Florida on Monday evening, striking a vehicle and resulting in minor injuries to the car's driver, authorities confirmed.

FHP officials said the pilot and passenger, who have not yet been publicly identified, co-operated with authorities following the collision.

Dashcam footage circulated online showed the small twin-engine plane descending toward the motorway before appearing to land atop the southbound Camry, subsequently skidding in front of the vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported that the 57-year-old female driver of the Camry was transported to a nearby hospital, having sustained only minor injuries in the 'freak crash.' In a stroke of luck, the two individuals aboard the aircraft—a 27-year-old pilot from Orlando and a 27-year-old passenger from Temple Terrace—were uninjured, remaining at the scene following the incident.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

