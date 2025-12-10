GOLD/FOREX
Plane makes emergency landing on Florida’s I-95 and crashes into car

Dashcam footage showed the small twin-engine plane descending toward the highway

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Plane makes emergency landing on Florida’s I-95 and crashes into car
Screengrab

A small, fixed-wing aircraft made an emergency landing on an interstate motorway in Florida on Monday evening, striking a vehicle and resulting in minor injuries to the car's driver, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at approximately 5.45pm (local time) on the southbound lanes of I-95 in Cocoa, Florida, when the plane collided with a 2023 Toyota Camry while attempting a landing on the busy rush-hour roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported that the 57-year-old female driver of the Camry was transported to a nearby hospital, having sustained only minor injuries in the 'freak crash.' In a stroke of luck, the two individuals aboard the aircraft—a 27-year-old pilot from Orlando and a 27-year-old passenger from Temple Terrace—were uninjured, remaining at the scene following the incident.

Federal authorities indicated that the pilot had reported experiencing engine problems moments before the dramatic emergency landing.

Dashcam footage circulated online showed the small twin-engine plane descending toward the motorway before appearing to land atop the southbound Camry, subsequently skidding in front of the vehicle.

FHP officials said the pilot and passenger, who have not yet been publicly identified, co-operated with authorities following the collision.

