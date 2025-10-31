Federal probe launched into possible flight control issue; several passengers injured
A JetBlue Airways flight travelling from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey, made an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday after experiencing what officials described as a “flight control issue” and a sudden drop in altitude.
According to a Reuters report, the Airbus A320 operating as JetBlue Flight 1230 departed Cancun International Airport and was bound for Newark Liberty International Airport. The aircraft diverted to Tampa around 2:19 p.m. ET after pilots reported the issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the airline.
Data from FlightRadar24 showed the plane dropped about 100 feet in roughly seven seconds at around 1:48 pm (local time) before descending normally into Tampa. Medical teams met the flight on arrival, and approximately 15 to 20 passengers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Tampa Fire Rescue said.
The FAA confirmed to CNN that it has opened an investigation into the incident, describing it as a “flight control issue.” Audio from LiveATC.net captured pilots informing air traffic controllers of the problem and requesting medical assistance for injured passengers, including one who reportedly sustained a head laceration.
In a statement, JetBlue said: “The aircraft experienced a drop in altitude and was met by medical personnel who evaluated customers and crewmembers. Those needing additional care were transported to a local hospital. The safety of our customers and crewmembers is always our first priority.”
The airline said the plane has been removed from service for a full inspection and investigation.
According to CNN, the incident took place shortly after a strong cold front swept through Florida, bringing gusty winds and rain. It remains uncertain whether these weather conditions contributed to the aircraft’s sudden drop in altitude.
The episode adds to a turbulent year for global aviation, marked by several mid-air and runway incidents. The FAA continues to face staffing challenges as the busy holiday travel season approaches.
