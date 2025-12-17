Joby aims to double number of planned electric air taxis by 2027

Joby disclosed more than $1 billion in potential aircraft and service sales to date.
Dubai: Joby Aviation said it plans to double its manufacturing capacity in the US as it prepares to scale production of its electric air taxi aircraft, targeting output of up to four aircraft per month by 2027.
The California-based company, which is developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial passenger services, said production will take place across its existing facilities in California and Ohio. The expansion comes as interest and policy support for advanced air mobility continues to build in the US.
Joby said it has disclosed more than $1 billion in potential aircraft and service sales to date. The company is also positioning itself to benefit from the US government’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, announced in September, which aims to accelerate the launch of air taxi operations.
A recent Presidential Executive Order has directed the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to enable mature eVTOL aircraft to begin limited operations in select markets as early as next year, ahead of full FAA certification.
JoeBen Bevirt, founder and chief executive of Joby Aviation, said the company is entering a new phase of industrial scale-up and plans to invest in additional equipment, facilities and workforce to support higher production volumes, working alongside Toyota Motor Corporation.
Joby completed an expansion of its manufacturing facility in Marina, California, in July, increasing space for aircraft assembly.
In October, the company confirmed the start of propeller blade production in Ohio, marking the first phase of a broader manufacturing expansion planned for the state.
To support the latest capacity increase, Joby said it has begun procuring capital equipment needed to raise output from two aircraft per month to four. The company is also hiring to enable round-the-clock manufacturing operations at its California site.
The production ramp-up comes as Joby advances through the final stages of aircraft certification.
Last month, the company said it reached a key milestone by beginning power-on testing of the first of several FAA-conforming aircraft built for Type Inspection Authorization (TIA).
TIA testing represents the final phase of the FAA’s Type Certification process and includes flight testing conducted by FAA pilots. Joby said the remaining four FAA-conforming aircraft required for TIA testing are currently in production.
The company’s manufacturing expansion is closely linked to its partnership with Toyota Motor Corporation. In May 2025, Joby closed the first $250 million tranche of a strategic investment from Toyota as part of a broader collaboration to support commercialisation.
Joby and Toyota are now working to finalise a strategic manufacturing alliance designed to support the planned production ramp-up. Joby said Toyota’s manufacturing expertise has played a key role in preparing the company for higher-volume aircraft production.
Advanced air mobility has been attracting growing attention from regulators, investors and transport planners worldwide as traffic-riddled cities look for alternatives to road congestion and carbon-intensive transport.
