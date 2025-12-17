Joby aims to double number of planned electric air taxis by 2027

Dubai: Joby Aviation said it plans to double its manufacturing capacity in the US as it prepares to scale production of its electric air taxi aircraft, targeting output of up to four aircraft per month by 2027.

Joby said it has disclosed more than $1 billion in potential aircraft and service sales to date. The company is also positioning itself to benefit from the US government’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, announced in September, which aims to accelerate the launch of air taxi operations.

The California-based company, which is developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial passenger services, said production will take place across its existing facilities in California and Ohio. The expansion comes as interest and policy support for advanced air mobility continues to build in the US.

To support the latest capacity increase, Joby said it has begun procuring capital equipment needed to raise output from two aircraft per month to four. The company is also hiring to enable round-the-clock manufacturing operations at its California site.

In October, the company confirmed the start of propeller blade production in Ohio, marking the first phase of a broader manufacturing expansion planned for the state.

JoeBen Bevirt, founder and chief executive of Joby Aviation, said the company is entering a new phase of industrial scale-up and plans to invest in additional equipment, facilities and workforce to support higher production volumes, working alongside Toyota Motor Corporation.

A recent Presidential Executive Order has directed the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to enable mature eVTOL aircraft to begin limited operations in select markets as early as next year, ahead of full FAA certification.

Joby and Toyota are now working to finalise a strategic manufacturing alliance designed to support the planned production ramp-up. Joby said Toyota’s manufacturing expertise has played a key role in preparing the company for higher-volume aircraft production.

The company’s manufacturing expansion is closely linked to its partnership with Toyota Motor Corporation. In May 2025, Joby closed the first $250 million tranche of a strategic investment from Toyota as part of a broader collaboration to support commercialisation.

TIA testing represents the final phase of the FAA’s Type Certification process and includes flight testing conducted by FAA pilots. Joby said the remaining four FAA-conforming aircraft required for TIA testing are currently in production.

Last month, the company said it reached a key milestone by beginning power-on testing of the first of several FAA-conforming aircraft built for Type Inspection Authorization (TIA).

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.