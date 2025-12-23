Boeing-led testing in the US begins ahead of certification and aircraft delivery
Dubai: Riyadh Air has taken a major step towards launching operations after its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner successfully completed its initial test flight in the United States.
The aircraft took off from Boeing’s facility in Charleston, South Carolina, marking the start of a wider test flight programme that forms part of the manufacturer’s standard certification process.
Boeing’s test pilots operated the B1 test flight and is the first in a series of checks designed to assess the aircraft’s systems, performance and safety. All testing will be carried out in the US before the aircraft moves to the next delivery phase.
Once Boeing completes the whole test programme and regulatory approvals are secured, Riyadh Air’s own pilots will conduct additional flights ahead of the formal handover of the aircraft.
The milestone signals steady progress in Riyadh Air’s preparations as the new carrier works towards operational readiness. The airline has ordered Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners as the backbone of its future long-haul fleet.
Riyadh Air is positioning itself as a full-service carrier as Saudi Arabia continues to invest heavily in aviation as part of its wider tourism and economic diversification plans.
The milestone comes after a year of groundwork for Riyadh Air, which is building operations from scratch in an increasingly competitive regional aviation market.
Like other new airlines globally, Riyadh Air has faced challenges related to aircraft delivery timelines, as manufacturers continue to face supply chain constraints and certification delays. These industry-wide issues have slowed deliveries across multiple aircraft programmes, including the Boeing 787.
The airline has also been navigating a tight global market for pilots, engineers and aviation specialists, with established carriers competing aggressively for experienced talent as travel demand rebounds. Recruiting and training crews ahead of launch remains a key focus area.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox