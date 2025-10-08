The PIF-owned airline startup will embark on its maiden journey on October 26
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s PIF-owned airline start-up and new national carrier Riyadh Air will begin daily flights to London Heathrow (LHR) on October 26, marking the airline’s long-awaited operational debut.
The airline, which was forced to delay its launch amid aircraft delivery delays, said it would commence daily launch flights from Heathrow Airport aboard its designated Boeing 787-9 technical spare aircraft – known as ‘Jamila’ as it awaits aircraft from aircraft manufacturers.
The airline will only carry paying customers consisting of “a select group and Riyadh Air employees” as part of a membership programme tailored for ‘founding members’ of the airline.
“These carefully sequenced flights, initially on sale to select groups and Riyadh Air employees, are a critical phase in ensuring unparalleled operational readiness ahead of receiving the first aircraft deliveries from Boeing, while utilizing Riyadh Air’s recently awarded slot at London Heathrow (LHR),” it explained.
Initially, tickets will be available to select groups and Riyadh Air employees as part of the airline’s "Pathway to Perfect" strategy—a test phase designed to fine-tune operations before the full commercial launch.
Dubai flights will be added shortly after London, with more routes to be announced for winter 2025 and summer 2026, said the airline.
“This isn’t just a launch; it is a tangible realization of a vision to connect Saudi Arabia to the world, a core pillar of Saudi Vision 2030,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air. He added, “Our commitment to begin operations in 2025 is being fulfilled.
This rigorous flight programme on Jamila allows us to fine-tune every detail, ensuring a seamless, reliable, and world-class experience.”
When will Riyadh Air officially launch its operations? “This carefully sequenced approach is our pathway to perfect.”
Douglas said the airline is now incredibly “close to full operations with further destinations to be announced in the coming weeks as our new aircraft are delivered." The airline has not announced exact delivery dates for the aircraft or the start of ticket sales for the general public.
Riyadh Air’s current aircraft order book consists of 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, 60 Airbus A321neo aircraft, and 25 firm orders for the Airbus A350-1000 with options for another 25 A350-1000s, bringing the total committed fleet to 124 airplanes and the potential total to 182.
Riyadh Air’s loyalty programme – called Sfeer – is being set up to provide “exclusive benefits to its early Founding Members through 'The Founders’ and showcase the future direction for dynamic loyalty programs,” the airline said.
Flights will depart Riyadh at 03:15 am (RX401) with an early morning arrival time into London Heathrow at 7.30 am, the return flights depart London at 9.30 am (RX402).
Sfeer, which means “Ambassador” in Arabic, is a play on the English word “sphere”. Sfeer is set to become “one of the world’s most unique and exciting loyalty programs, seamlessly combining community engagement with gamified experiences, all while unlocking the very best of Saudi.”
Members of the loyalty programme will be able to share level points within their community, as well as enjoy many other membership benefits.
Sfeer membership is now open, and early joiners will be recognised as ‘The Founders', who will receive priority access to bookings on future flights, along with other benefits to be announced soon.
"With Sfeer, we're creating much more than just a loyalty program; we are building a dynamic, digitally immersive lifestyle ecosystem," said Douglas. “Our vision is to truly change the game, offering unparalleled benefits and fostering a unique sense of community among our members,” he said.
Once fully activated in 2026, the loyalty programme will “also feature gamified experiences with challenges and leaderboards designed to encourage engagement and participation."
Additionally, the membership programme has a “no points expiry” policy, ensuring that every point and benefit is intended to be enjoyed, not wasted.
