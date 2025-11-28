GOLD/FOREX
Ahmedabad-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after smoke alert

False indication prompts checks, with passengers assisted on arrival

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Engineers later confirmed no real threat as airline arranged alternate travel.
Supplied

An Air India flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad made a precautionary return to the capital on November 27 after the cockpit received a smoke warning from the aircraft’s cargo hold. The airline said the crew acted swiftly and followed safety protocols the moment the alert appeared on the system.

According to an Air India official, the pilots of flight AI2939 turned back soon after take-off as part of standard procedure. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew were guided out without any issues.

Engineers later carried out detailed checks and confirmed that the smoke indication was a false alarm.

Air India said its Delhi ground team immediately assisted passengers after the landing. The airline arranged alternative travel options to ensure everyone reached Ahmedabad as soon as possible.

“Safety comes first. The aircraft returned following protocol, and all passengers were looked after with care,” the official added.

The flight resumed operations only after the aircraft cleared all mandatory inspections.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Related Topics:
indiaair indiaAviation

