Ahmedabad-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after smoke alert

According to an Air India official, the pilots of flight AI2939 turned back soon after take-off as part of standard procedure. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew were guided out without any issues.

An Air India flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad made a precautionary return to the capital on November 27 after the cockpit received a smoke warning from the aircraft’s cargo hold. The airline said the crew acted swiftly and followed safety protocols the moment the alert appeared on the system.

“Safety comes first. The aircraft returned following protocol, and all passengers were looked after with care,” the official added.

Air India said its Delhi ground team immediately assisted passengers after the landing. The airline arranged alternative travel options to ensure everyone reached Ahmedabad as soon as possible.

