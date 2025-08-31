Delhi–Indore Air India flight forced back due to engine fire indication

Flight AI2913 had departed from Delhi when the cockpit crew reportedly received a fire indication for the right engine. Acting as per standard operating procedures, the pilots shut down the engine and initiated a return to Delhi.

An Air India flight from Delhi to Indore was forced to return to the capital shortly after take-off on Saturday following a fire warning in one of its engines, the airline confirmed.

The aircraft landed safely and has since been grounded for technical inspection. Passengers were accommodated on an alternative aircraft to continue their journey to Indore.

In a statement, Air India said, “Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine. Following procedure, the crew shut down the engine and returned safely to Delhi.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed and is expected to examine the matter further.

The airline added, “We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority.”

