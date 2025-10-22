Airline says inspections underway after flight landed safely back in Mumbai
Dubai: A US-bound Air India flight made a precautionary return to Mumbai on Wednesday morning following a suspected technical issue.
Flight AI191, which had taken off for Newark, performed an “air return” shortly after departure and landed safely in Mumbai, according to Indian media reports said quoting the airline statement.
“The crew of flight AI191 operating from Mumbai to Newark on October 22 made a precautionary air return to Mumbai due to a suspected technical issue,” an Air India spokesperson told NDTV.
After landing, the aircraft was withdrawn from service for inspection, leading to the cancellation of both AI191 and the return flight AI144 on the Mumbai–Newark route.
Air India said it arranged hotel accommodation and alternative flights for affected passengers in Mumbai and informed passengers in Newark of the cancellations.
“The aircraft is undergoing necessary inspections. All affected passengers have been rebooked on alternative Air India and other airlines’ flights to their destinations,” the airline said, adding that those in Newark were also being assisted with alternative travel arrangements.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox