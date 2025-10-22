Flight AI191, which had taken off for Newark, performed an “air return” shortly after departure and landed safely in Mumbai, according to Indian media reports said quoting the airline statement.

After landing, the aircraft was withdrawn from service for inspection, leading to the cancellation of both AI191 and the return flight AI144 on the Mumbai–Newark route.

“The aircraft is undergoing necessary inspections. All affected passengers have been rebooked on alternative Air India and other airlines’ flights to their destinations,” the airline said, adding that those in Newark were also being assisted with alternative travel arrangements.

