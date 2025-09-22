Supreme Court calls ‘fuel cut-off’ claim in Air India crash report ‘unfortunate’

Dubai: The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the ongoing investigation into the June 12 Air India crash in Ahmedabad, describing as “unfortunate” the suggestion in the preliminary report that a fuel cut-off by the pilots caused the tragedy.

According to NDTV, the bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh on Monday issued notices to the Centre, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on a petition seeking an independent probe into the disaster that killed 265 people.

The July AAIB report cited cockpit audio in which one pilot asked, “Why did you cut off?” and the other responded, “I didn’t.” This fuel-related exchange quickly fueled speculation that the crew mistakenly shut off fuel supply to the engines, a theory amplified by media reports. Petitioners argue that this narrative unfairly pins the blame on the pilots while ignoring possible technical faults.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by aviation safety NGO Safety Matters Foundation and argued by Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan, alleges the probe lacks independence. Bhushan said the five-member investigating team includes three serving DGCA officials, creating a conflict of interest since the regulator itself is under scrutiny.

The plea also criticised “selective disclosure” of information. Petitioners pointed to evidence of fuel switch defects and electrical faults, warning that withholding cockpit voice and flight data recorder transcripts undermines public trust in aviation safety. They have requested appointment of an independent investigator under Supreme Court supervision.

The bench, while recognising the demand for a fair probe, cautioned against premature disclosures. “Suppose tomorrow, it is said that pilot ‘A’ is responsible. The family of the pilot is bound to suffer,” Justice Kant observed. He added that media leaks suggesting deliberate fuel shut-offs were “irresponsible” and risked distorting public perception before the investigation concludes.

The June 12 crash involved Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787 bound for London Gatwick, which went down seconds after take-off, striking a medical college hostel. Indian media reported that 265 people died, including 19 on the ground, with only one passenger surviving. Families of victims have also demanded clarity on compensation packages.

Aviation experts note that the case will test India’s credibility on aviation safety as the country rapidly expands its fleet. With Air India placing record plane orders, global attention is on whether India adheres to international standards, such as ICAO’s Annex 13, which requires independent investigations focused on prevention.

Another PIL has called for suspension of Air India’s Boeing fleet until safety audits are completed. The Supreme Court has now ordered responses for a “free, fair, impartial and expeditious investigation,” with hearings to continue in the coming weeks.

