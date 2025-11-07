Supreme Court to hear petitions on Nov 10 as aviation authorities face scrutiny over probe
Dubai: India's apex court made a significant intervention in the investigation of the June 2025 Air India Boeing 787 crash that killed 260 people. In a relief to the pilot's family, the Supreme Court of India declared that late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is not to blame, with Justice Surya Kant stating: "Nobody can blame him for anything."
But this is just the beginning of a complex investigative process. Here's what comes next:
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was flying from Ahmedabad to London when it crashed into a college building shortly after take-off in June 2025. This was the first fatal accident involving a Boeing 787 since the aircraft entered service in 2011, and the deadliest aviation disaster of the 2020s.
The crash has raised serious questions about potential aircraft system failures, including issues with the Ram Air Turbine deployment, the Boeing Common Core System, and unexplained fuel control switch movements that caused both engines to lose thrust.
The most immediate milestone in this investigation is the November 10 Supreme Court hearing, where two petitions will be heard together. The first was filed by Pushkar Sabharwal, the 91-year-old father of the pilot, calling for an independent probe.
The second comes from Safety Matters Foundation, an NGO raising similar concerns about the impartiality of the existing investigation.
At this hearing, the Centre, DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), and AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) must respond to notices issued by the court.
The hearing could produce several outcomes. The court may order an independent investigation committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge with aviation safety experts.
It may set timelines for investigation reports, schedule additional hearings, or issue directions on transparency and public disclosure. The petitioners are specifically seeking a judicially monitored investigation to ensure the probe is free from potential conflicts of interest and that all technical questions are thoroughly examined.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting the official investigation into the crash, a process that typically takes 12 to 24 months for major accidents of this magnitude.
The AAIB's comprehensive report will include detailed analysis of the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, examination of the aircraft's maintenance history, weather conditions and air traffic control communications, technical examination of all aircraft systems, and human factors analysis.
The investigation must answer several critical questions, including, why did the Ram Air Turbine deploy, and did it occur before pilot input, suggesting a catastrophic systems failure?
And what caused the fuel control switches to inexplicably move from the run to cutoff position? Was there a failure in Boeing's Common Core System that could have affected multiple aircraft systems simultaneously? What was the precise sequence of events that led to both engines losing thrust?
These technical questions are at the heart of understanding what went wrong and whether other Boeing 787 aircraft worldwide could be at risk.
The DGCA has received a notice from the Supreme Court and must respond before or at the November 10 hearing. The regulator will need to address its oversight procedures for Boeing 787 operations in India, any prior safety concerns or advisories about the aircraft type, certification and maintenance approval processes, and whether any warning signs were missed before the crash.
The DGCA's response will be crucial in determining whether regulatory oversight was adequate. If the Supreme Court approves the petition's request, an independent judicial committee could be established. This committee would be chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge and include independent aviation safety experts without conflicts of interest.
Its purpose would be to provide oversight of the AAIB investigation, ensure transparency and accountability, address concerns about impartiality, and independently review technical findings. Such a committee would represent an unprecedented level of judicial involvement in an aviation accident investigation in India.
Boeing is almost certainly conducting its own internal investigation, though its findings may not be fully public. The manufacturer will be examining the integrity of the Common Core System, the Ram Air Turbine deployment mechanism, fuel control system design, potential software anomalies, and manufacturing quality control.
Any findings could influence regulatory actions globally, as over 1,000 Boeing 787 aircraft are currently in service worldwide.
International cooperation is also likely underway. The NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) from the United States participates as the state of aircraft manufacture, while the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) is involved as the certifying authority.
The European Aviation Safety Agency may also provide expertise. This international dimension means that findings from this investigation could have global implications for the Boeing 787 fleet.
Between now and November 10, authorities are preparing their responses to the Supreme Court notices while the AAIB continues its field investigation and data analysis. Families and petitioners await the hearing with anticipation. On November 10, the Supreme Court will hear arguments and may issue interim orders, likely scheduling the next hearing date as well.
Through November and December 2025, if an independent committee is ordered, it will be formed and begin its work. The AAIB may release preliminary findings during this period, and additional court hearings are possible.
Looking ahead to 2026, the comprehensive AAIB investigation report is expected, along with an independent committee report if one is established. This could trigger regulatory actions or airworthiness directives, and legal proceedings may begin based on the findings.
In the longer term, the investigation will lead to implementation of safety recommendations, potential Boeing design changes or service bulletins, civil litigation by victims' families, and possibly criminal proceedings if negligence is established. The process of accountability and systemic improvement may take years to fully unfold.
