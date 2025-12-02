Air India staff suspended after A320 flown with expired certificate

At issue is the Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC), which must be issued annually to confirm an aircraft’s Certificate of Airworthiness remains valid. The ARC is granted following a review of maintenance records, physical inspection and verification of compliance with safety standards. Air India’s Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation is typically responsible for issuing ARCs, but when Vistara merged into Air India in 2024, the DGCA decided to directly issue the first post-merger ARC for all 70 Vistara aircraft.