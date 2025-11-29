GOLD/FOREX
Airbus A320 recall: Cebu Pacific announces flight cancellations across the Philippines

Passengers offered flexible rebooking, refund, or travel fund options

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Cebu Pacific (CEB) informs passengers that certain A320/A321 aircraft require a mandatory software upgrade following a global Airbus notice. As a result, select domestic and international flights on November 29 are cancelled.

Affected passengers can choose from flexible options via the Manage Booking portal:

  • Free rebooking – travel up to 30 days from the original date

  • Travel Fund – store your fare in a CEB wallet for future use

  • Full refund

Flights from Nov 29 to Dec 1, 2025 may also be rescheduled with these options. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport: CEB Flight Status.

CEB assures that passenger safety remains the top priority, and further updates will be provided as the situation evolves.

Cancelled flights on November 29, 2025:

  • 5J 899/900 – Manila – Caticlan – Manila

  • 5J 2511/2502 – Manila – Cebu – Manila

  • 5J 261/262 – Iloilo – Puerto Princesa – Iloilo

  • 5J 4761/4760 – Puerto Princesa – Davao – Puerto Princesa

  • 5J 4736/4737 – Davao – Caticlan – Davao

  • 5J 4768/4769 – Davao – Tacloban – Davao

  • 5J 451/452 – Manila – Iloilo – Manila

  • 5J 633/634 – Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

  • 5J 619/620 – Manila – Bohol – Manila

  • 5J 623/624 – Manila – Dumaguete – Manila

  • 5J 659/660 – Manila – Tacloban – Manila

  • 5J 3093/3094 – Manila – Butuan – Manila

  • 5J 395/396 – Manila – Cagayan De Oro – Manila

  • 5J 597/598 – Cebu – Davao – Cebu

  • 5J 993/994 – Manila – General Santos – Manila

  • 5J 977/978 – Manila – Davao – Manila

  • 5J 473/474 – Manila – Bacolod – Manila

  • 5J 504/505 – Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

  • 5J 771/772 – Manila – Pagadian – Manila

  • 5J 643/644 – Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

  • 5J 847/848 – Manila – Zamboanga – Manila

On Friday, Airbus issued the directive, describing it as one of the most extensive corrective actions in the company’s 55-year history. The recall impacts over half of the global A320 fleet, a series of aircraft that recently overtook the Boeing 737 as the most-delivered commercial jet in history.

Although most planes need only a brief software update, the timing comes during peak travel periods in North America and the Middle East, intensifying operational pressure on airlines.

