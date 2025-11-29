Airbus A320 recall: Cebu Pacific announces flight cancellations across the Philippines

Passengers offered flexible rebooking, refund, or travel fund options
Cebu Pacific (CEB) informs passengers that certain A320/A321 aircraft require a mandatory software upgrade following a global Airbus notice. As a result, select domestic and international flights on November 29 are cancelled.
Affected passengers can choose from flexible options via the Manage Booking portal:
Free rebooking – travel up to 30 days from the original date
Travel Fund – store your fare in a CEB wallet for future use
Full refund
Flights from Nov 29 to Dec 1, 2025 may also be rescheduled with these options. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport: CEB Flight Status.
CEB assures that passenger safety remains the top priority, and further updates will be provided as the situation evolves.
Cancelled flights on November 29, 2025:
5J 899/900 – Manila – Caticlan – Manila
5J 2511/2502 – Manila – Cebu – Manila
5J 261/262 – Iloilo – Puerto Princesa – Iloilo
5J 4761/4760 – Puerto Princesa – Davao – Puerto Princesa
5J 4736/4737 – Davao – Caticlan – Davao
5J 4768/4769 – Davao – Tacloban – Davao
5J 451/452 – Manila – Iloilo – Manila
5J 633/634 – Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila
5J 619/620 – Manila – Bohol – Manila
5J 623/624 – Manila – Dumaguete – Manila
5J 659/660 – Manila – Tacloban – Manila
5J 3093/3094 – Manila – Butuan – Manila
5J 395/396 – Manila – Cagayan De Oro – Manila
5J 597/598 – Cebu – Davao – Cebu
5J 993/994 – Manila – General Santos – Manila
5J 977/978 – Manila – Davao – Manila
5J 473/474 – Manila – Bacolod – Manila
5J 504/505 – Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila
5J 771/772 – Manila – Pagadian – Manila
5J 643/644 – Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila
5J 847/848 – Manila – Zamboanga – Manila
On Friday, Airbus issued the directive, describing it as one of the most extensive corrective actions in the company’s 55-year history. The recall impacts over half of the global A320 fleet, a series of aircraft that recently overtook the Boeing 737 as the most-delivered commercial jet in history.
Although most planes need only a brief software update, the timing comes during peak travel periods in North America and the Middle East, intensifying operational pressure on airlines.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox