Viral video: Fearless dog mom saves 2 pups from raging Cebu fire

Hero mom braves fire to save her dogs in heart-stopping rescue
Manila: Early morning chaos turned into a miracle when a massive fire erupted in a residential building in Guizo, Mandaue City, Cebu on Wednesday.
Amid thick black smoke, roaring flames and sirens blaring, one incredible woman defied panic and danger.
Her mission? Save her two terrified dogs.
In that heart-stopping moment, as the fire raged mercilessly, 32-year-old Ei Mei Lee Maningo embodied pure courage, refusing to abandon her family.
She prioritised her two Pomeranian dogs over her own safety. As flames licked the walls of the three-storey building, this brave pet mom stayed ice-cool.
She dropped the pups one by one to firefighters and neighbours below who caught it safely like pros.
To her, they weren't "just pets"—they're her heart, her daily joy, the wagging tails that make life whole.
Eyewitness video, which has since gone viral on social media, captures the chaos as thick black smoke billows from the upper floors.
Perched on a smoke-choked balcony, Maningo is seen clutching her frightened pets before hurling them one by one into the arms of firefighters and bystanders below.
She then clambered onto a dangling fire truck ladder, narrowly avoiding disaster in a manoeuvre that drew gasps from onlookers.
The blaze, believed to be electrical in origin, prompted a second alarm and was contained within 40 minutes by Mandaue Bureau of Fire Protection teams, preventing further spread to adjacent structures.
The building sustained extensive damage; no casualties were reported.
Maningo's selfless act has inspired thousands online, with many hailing her as a true hero.
"Not all heroes wear capes," one post read, capturing the sentiment of a nation touched by her unwavering love for her furry companions.
As investigations continue, her story serves as a poignant reminder of the unbreakable bond between humans and their pets in the face of peril.
It's proof positive that true strength blooms from devotion.
The video earned for her widespread admiration for being a "tough lady." Maningo sustained only minor injuries and was treated on-site, while her dogs emerged unscathed.
