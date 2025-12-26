Sisters in Lucknow die by suicide over ailing pet dog

On Thursday, said the mum, she had sent the daughters to buy groceries at about 11am. When they returned they both collapsed. Upon being rushed to a hospital, the elder sister was declared brought dead while the younger woman fought thru the day but succumbed to the condition that evening. Doctors surmised that they had consumed poison and police found a bottle of phenyl in their room. A probe is underway.

The women, 22 and 24, were very attached to their German Shepherd, their family members said, adding that the dog had been ill for quite some time. While it was under treatment, its heath had been on a steady decline.

