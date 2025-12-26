Sisters in Lucknow die by suicide over ailing pet dog

The women’s mum also told police they were suffering from mental health issues
Two sisters in their 20s died by suicide in Lucknow because they were grief stricken at the idea of losing their pet dog, reported Times of India.
The women, 22 and 24, were very attached to their German Shepherd, their family members said, adding that the dog had been ill for quite some time. While it was under treatment, its heath had been on a steady decline.
The women’s mum also told police that they both were suffering from mental health issues that made them vulnerable to dark thoughts.
On Thursday, said the mum, she had sent the daughters to buy groceries at about 11am. When they returned they both collapsed. Upon being rushed to a hospital, the elder sister was declared brought dead while the younger woman fought thru the day but succumbed to the condition that evening. Doctors surmised that they had consumed poison and police found a bottle of phenyl in their room. A probe is underway.
“We have been told that the two women died because of their ailing pet. The bodies were handed over to the family. Further legal formalities are underway,” Para PS Inspector Suresh Singh was quoted as saying by Times of India.
