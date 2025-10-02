GOLD/FOREX
Man kills wife in Bengaluru, takes own life weeks after Dubai return

Police suspect marital discord led to the murder-suicide

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
A 29-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife before taking his own life at their apartment in Bengaluru on Sunday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Dharmaseelan Ramesh, a labourer who had recently returned from Dubai, and his wife Manju P, 27, a nurse working at a local clinic. The couple had been married since 2022.

According to the Indian Express, the crime came to light around 9.30 pm when Manju’s father, Periyaswamy, 53, returned home after working in Tumakuru for two weeks. Finding the third-floor flat locked from inside and getting no response, he forced the door open with the help of relatives. Inside, they discovered Manju dead with neck injuries and Ramesh’s body nearby.

According to the FIR, the couple had lived in Ramesh’s hometown Pinnalavadi in Tamil Nadu after their wedding. Ramesh later moved to Dubai for work, while Manju shifted to Bengaluru with her father and took up a nursing job.

Recent disputes

Police said Ramesh returned from Dubai a month ago, and Manju briefly stayed with him in Tamil Nadu before resuming work in Bengaluru. Just three days before the incident, Ramesh had informed his father-in-law about his plans to move to Bengaluru for employment.

Investigators believe marital disputes may have led to the crime. “Ramesh wanted his wife to quit her job and relocate to Tamil Nadu with him. Manju refused, which appears to have triggered arguments. In a fit of rage, Ramesh killed her before taking his own life,” a police officer said.

The Jnanabharathi police have registered a case and begun further investigation into the incident.

Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
