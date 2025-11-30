Local residents reached the spot within minutes and worked with police to pull survivors from the wreckage. Rescue efforts continued late into the night as emergency teams struggled to free those pinned under twisted metal.

According to media reports, the impact killed several passengers instantly, while many others were trapped inside the crushed vehicles.

At least 12 people died and more than 40 were injured after two Tamil Nadu government buses collided head-on near Kummangudi, close to Kundrakkudi in Sivaganga district, on Sunday evening.

Traffic on the route was halted for nearly an hour before police cleared the way.

Eyewitnesses spoke of chaos in the moments after the collision — passengers crying for help, shattered glass scattered across the road, and residents breaking open bus doors to rescue people stuck inside.

Initial reports suggest both buses were travelling in opposite directions on a narrow stretch when they crashed. Police are examining whether speed, poor visibility or driver fatigue played a role.

The crash has once again drawn attention to the rising number of fatal road accidents in Tamil Nadu. Only days earlier, six people, including five women, were killed in a similar head-on collision between two private buses in Tenkasi.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Sivaganga and Karaikudi. Doctors say many are being treated for fractures, head injuries and severe trauma. Several passengers remain critical.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.