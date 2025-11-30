Two state-run buses crashed on a narrow road in Sivaganga, sparking fresh safety concerns
At least 12 people died and more than 40 were injured after two Tamil Nadu government buses collided head-on near Kummangudi, close to Kundrakkudi in Sivaganga district, on Sunday evening.
According to media reports, the impact killed several passengers instantly, while many others were trapped inside the crushed vehicles.
Local residents reached the spot within minutes and worked with police to pull survivors from the wreckage. Rescue efforts continued late into the night as emergency teams struggled to free those pinned under twisted metal.
Initial reports suggest both buses were travelling in opposite directions on a narrow stretch when they crashed. Police are examining whether speed, poor visibility or driver fatigue played a role.
Eyewitnesses spoke of chaos in the moments after the collision — passengers crying for help, shattered glass scattered across the road, and residents breaking open bus doors to rescue people stuck inside.
Traffic on the route was halted for nearly an hour before police cleared the way.
The injured were taken to hospitals in Sivaganga and Karaikudi. Doctors say many are being treated for fractures, head injuries and severe trauma. Several passengers remain critical.
The crash has once again drawn attention to the rising number of fatal road accidents in Tamil Nadu. Only days earlier, six people, including five women, were killed in a similar head-on collision between two private buses in Tenkasi.
Sunday’s tragedy has renewed calls for tighter checks on government bus operations, regular driver assessments, better road engineering on high-risk routes and tougher action against speeding.
Police have launched a formal investigation, and district authorities are expected to file a detailed report. More updates are awaited as officials identify the victims.
