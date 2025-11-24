GOLD/FOREX
India: Six killed as two private buses collide in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi

Police say preliminary findings point to speeding, several passengers critical

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
1 MIN READ
A bus collision in Tamil Nadu has resulted in the death of six people.
Gulf News archives

Six people were killed and 28 others injured after two private buses collided head-on in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district on Monday.

Police said one bus was travelling from Madurai to Senkottai, while the other was heading from Tenkasi towards Kovilpatti, when the vehicles crashed, leaving both badly mangled, NDTV reported. Local authorities and fire and rescue teams carried out an extensive operation to pull out trapped passengers.

A senior police officer told NDTV that preliminary findings point to reckless driving by the Keysar bus travelling towards Senkottai. “Investigators believe speeding and negligent driving by the Keysar bus driver caused the crash,” officials said.

All 28 injured passengers have been admitted to nearby hospitals. Health officials said several remain in critical condition, warning that the toll could rise.

Police have begun a detailed investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness statements to establish the sequence of events.

