Pilgrims among victims as MUV and bus involved in separate highway collisions
Six people were killed and sixteen others injured in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, local media reported.
Four pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh died when their Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) crashed into a stationary truck in Srikakulam district early in the morning. The accident took place on the national highway near Yetturallapadu village in Kotabommali mandal.
Police said the MUV, carrying devotees heading to the Srisailam temple, rammed the truck from behind. A preliminary inquiry suggests the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Highway patrol teams and local police reached the spot quickly and launched rescue operations.
The deceased were identified as Santoshi Bai (62), Vijay Singh Tomar (65), Singh Pawar (60), Kusal Singh (62). The injured were shifted to the government hospital in Narsannapet. Officials said the group had visited Puri in Odisha and was travelling towards Srisailam.
In another incident in Nandyal district, two passengers were killed and 10 others injured when a private bus was hit by two trucks near Perayapalem in Allagadda mandal.
The bus, travelling from Hyderabad to Puducherry, first collided with a truck. Moments later, another truck rammed into the bus from behind. Two passengers seated at the rear died on the spot. Four of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.
Investigations are underway in both cases.
