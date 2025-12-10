Dubai reveals new plan to reduce traffic, announces up to Dh200,000 fine

The RTA has urged freight companies and truck drivers to comply with all regulatory and operational requirements, as random truck parking within the right-of-way or on main roads constitutes a clear violation. Penalties start at Dh5,000 and may be doubled in repeated or serious cases, reaching up to Dh200,000 depending on the nature of the violation and its impact on safety and traffic flow, in line with Executive Council Resolution No. (54) of 2021 regulating works within the right-of-way in the emirate of Dubai.