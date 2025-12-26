NYE 2026 in Dubai: RTA rolls out major traffic plan as 2.7 million set to travel

Dubai gears up for NYE 2026 with enhanced traffic plan for 2.7m travelers
Dubai is preparing for one of its busiest New Year’s Eve celebrations yet, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) unveiling a comprehensive traffic and mobility plan as more than 2.7 million passengers are expected to use public transport — up from around 2.5 million last year.
Speaking to Gulf News, Hussain Al Banna, CEO of RTA, said the surge reflects Dubai’s growing appeal as a global New Year destination, prompting authorities to scale up road capacity, public transport services, and smart traffic systems to manage crowds safely and efficiently.
As part of the plan, the RTA has opened new bridges and roads to increase capacity around major celebration zones, particularly Downtown Dubai. With more than 800,000 people expected near Burj Khalifa alone, temporary road closures will be implemented in coordination with Dubai Police.
To ease congestion, park-and-ride facilities offering around 20,000 parking spaces will be available for visitors travelling from outside central areas.
Public transport will be the backbone of crowd movement, with over 2.6 million people expected to use the Dubai Metro, Tram and bus network on New Year’s Eve. More than 64 metro and tram stations will be operational, supported by around 1,300 buses, 14,000 taxis and over 18,000 limousine vehicles. Authorities are urging residents and visitors to rely on public transport to reach celebration venues.
RTA’s smart traffic management systems and control centres will monitor road conditions in real time, providing updates to guide motorists and pedestrians and ensure smoother access to event areas throughout the night.
Public awareness campaigns will run across social media and communication centres, reminding visitors to follow official instructions, avoid stopping on main roads, and use designated transport options. Authorities stressed that cooperation from the public is key to keeping traffic flowing safely.
Several road closures will mirror previous years, with possible timing adjustments depending on crowd levels. Affected routes include parts of Sheikh Zayed Road, Financial Centre Road, Boulevard and Asayel Street. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Ain Road and Dubai–Hatta Road.
With these measures in place, authorities say Dubai is set to deliver a safe, smooth and memorable New Year’s Eve 2026 for residents and visitors alike.
