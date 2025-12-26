Dubai NYE 2026: Massive celebrations with roads, Metro and fireworks plan

Crowd management, public transport and emergency services fully in place
Dubai authorities have confirmed the full readiness of the security and operational plan for New Year’s Eve 2026 celebrations, ensuring public safety, smooth mobility, and seamless services across all major celebration sites.
The Event Security Committee, during a press conference at Dubai Civil Defence headquarters, said the plan reflects Dubai’s position as a global destination for New Year celebrations, built on an integrated system of security, organisational, and service measures to manage crowds efficiently and maintain uninterrupted movement throughout the city.
As part of the plan:
9,884 Dubai Police personnel will be deployed, supported by 1,625 security patrols and 36 bicycles to ensure rapid mobility in high-density areas.
Marine and coastal zones will be secured with 53 rescue boats, 34 rescue platforms, and 37 support tents.
1,754 Civil Defence personnel and 165 fire engines will be on standby.
635 paramedics and 236 ambulances will provide medical readiness, supported by 12 nearby hospitals and clinics.
Additionally, 1,900 medical professionals, 3,475 Dubai Municipality staff, and 13,502 private security personnel will assist operations. 18,000 limousine vehicles are allocated for transportation needs during the celebrations.
To ensure smooth crowd movement, authorities have allocated:
107 Metro trains, 1,300 public buses, and 14,000 taxis.
5,565 Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) staff will manage traffic flow and safe access to event areas.
Operations rooms will function 24/7, with dedicated emergency numbers (999, 901, 998) for immediate response.
Dubai Ambulance has deployed 635 personnel and 236 coverage points across Dubai and Hatta to ensure rapid medical response.
The fleet includes specialised ambulances, rapid response units, electric and pedal bicycles, golf carts, field support units, marine rescue boats, and two ambulance buses.
Air ambulance services will be available in coordination with Dubai Police.
Teams will cover high-density areas, coastal zones, tourist spots, fireworks locations, and desert venues, ensuring swift response to emergencies.
Dubai authorities have approved 40 locations for 48 fireworks displays, including Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, Bluewaters, Burj Al Arab, Expo City Dubai, Global Village, Atlantis The Palm, and Palm Jebel Ali.
The wide distribution of shows aims to reduce crowd density while ensuring public safety and smooth movement. Authorities urged the public to follow safety guidelines, use public transport, and comply with instructions.
The RTA has announced staged road closures around Downtown Dubai to manage traffic and ensure safety:
From 4pm:
Al Istiqlal Street
Al Mustaqbal Street
Lower Financial Centre Road
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard
Burj Khalifa Street
From 8pm:
Al Multaqa (Al Mulook) Street
From 9pm:
Upper Financial Centre Road
From 11pm:
Sheikh Zayed Road (partial closure)
Full closure of Sheikh Zayed Road:
From 6am, Wednesday, December 31
Until 2am, Friday, January 2, 2026
Motorists are advised to plan journeys in advance and use alternative routes.
Dubai Metro services will continue with increased frequency at key stations near celebration sites, including:
Emirates Towers
Financial Centre
World Trade Centre
Business Bay
Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall
Authorities urged residents and visitors to use public transport, follow official instructions, and stay updated via RTA channels to ensure safe and orderly celebrations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox