Dubai RTA launches new safety and etiquette campaign on Metro and Tram

The authority urges passengers to follow simple rules for a smoother, safer ride

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
The new Safety and Public Transport Etiquette Campaign aims to reduce congestion and improve safety.
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with Keolis-MHI, has launched a new Safety and Public Transport Etiquette Campaign across the Dubai Metro and Tram networks. The move aims to promote a more comfortable, safe and respectful travel experience for everyone using public transport.

The campaign comes as part of the RTA’s ongoing efforts to maintain Dubai’s transport system among the world’s most efficient and advanced. It focuses on improving passenger behaviour and ensuring smooth movement across stations and inside trains.

Simple rules for a better journey

Hassan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Operations at the RTA’s Rail Agency, said the campaign is designed to encourage courteous behaviour among commuters. He highlighted a set of basic practices that passengers are being urged to follow, such as choosing the right carriage, giving priority seats to people of determination and senior citizens, and keeping doorways clear.

“Respecting the rights and privacy of fellow commuters is also an important part of the campaign,” Al Mutawa added. “With Dubai Metro and Tram recognised globally, we want every journey to reflect the highest standards of safety and comfort.”

Focus on safety and smooth travel

The campaign also aims to reduce risks and improve passenger flow, which helps prevent congestion and delays. It is intended to create a safer environment inside trains and stations, making travel easier and more efficient for everyone.

Al Mutawa explained that the initiative is being rolled out through a wide range of communication channels, including signage in stations, guidance materials inside carriages, digital screens, and social media. This ensures that the message reaches all segments of the community.

Staff support on the ground

Frontline staff will play a key role in the campaign’s success. Station employees, Customer Happiness teams, ticket inspectors and operational staff will support awareness efforts by offering guidance and assistance to passengers.

“Our teams interact with passengers daily and help reinforce safety and etiquette messages in real time,” Al Mutawa said. “Their presence makes a real difference in creating a smoother and more comfortable travel experience.”

A shared responsibility

The RTA said the campaign is part of broader efforts to improve Dubai’s public transport network and support the emirate’s vision for smart, sustainable mobility. Al Mutawa concluded that public transport is a shared space and maintaining its safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“This campaign is more than just reminders,” he said. “It strengthens the culture of respect and awareness that defines Dubai, ensuring that every journey is safe, smooth and comfortable.”

