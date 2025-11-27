Dubai's RTA issues road safety reminder, urges drivers to follow basic rules

Dubai Police reminded motorists to keep their vehicles in good working condition
Dubai: The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a new reminder to motorists, underscoring that road safety is a shared responsibility and urging drivers to follow basic traffic regulations to help ensure safer, smoother mobility across the emirate.
In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the RTA highlighted a list of essential rules aimed at improving road behaviour and reducing preventable accidents.
The advisory stressed key safety practices, including wearing seat belts at all times and avoiding the use of mobile phones while driving — two leading causes of serious road incidents. Motorists were also reminded to use indicators, check mirrors frequently, and give way when required.
For general traffic discipline, the RTA reiterated the importance of following traffic signals and signs, adhering to posted speed limits, and maintaining a safe distance between vehicles. Drivers were also urged to respect pedestrian crossings and remain patient in high-density areas.
In a related advisory, Dubai Police reminded motorists to keep their vehicles in good working condition by scheduling regular maintenance checks. Proper upkeep, the force noted, helps prevent unexpected breakdowns that can cause traffic disruptions and compromise safety.
The messages from the RTA and Dubai Police form part of an ongoing campaign to reduce accidents and support the emirate’s efforts to maintain high standards of road safety as traffic volumes continue to grow.
