RTA urges drivers to allow extra travel time and stay updated online
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the entrance to Al Warqa 1 from Ras Al Khor Road will be temporarily closed for essential road works as part of the Al Warqa area access and exit development project.
The closure will be in effect from 1:00am on December 28 until 1:00am on December 29.
The project aims to improve traffic flow, enhance safety, and provide smoother access and exit points for residents and commuters in the area.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes via Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Algeria Street, and Tripoli Street.
The RTA has also reminded drivers to follow traffic signs and instructions and allow extra travel time to avoid delays.
Residents and commuters are encouraged to stay updated through the RTA’s official social media channels and website for any schedule changes.
The authority thanked the public for their cooperation as the works are carried out to improve the area’s road network.
