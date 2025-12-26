Dubai unveils NYE 2026 fireworks location map: 48 displays across 40 spots

Plan your night with all major fireworks shows across the emirate
Dubai Police Headquarters has revealed the official location maps for the city’s New Year’s Eve 2026 fireworks, highlighting 48 displays across 40 venues across the emirate. The events will be held under the supervision of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), in coordination with relevant authorities.
The map offers residents and visitors a clear guide to enjoy the celebrations safely while planning their movement across the city.
Fireworks will light up landmark locations including Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, Bluewaters, Burj Al Arab, Expo City Dubai, Global Village, Atlantis The Palm, and Palm Jebel Ali.
Authorities said spreading the displays across multiple locations helps reduce crowd density and ensures smooth mobility. SIRA emphasised that visitors must follow safety guidelines, avoid restricted zones, and respect designated distances from launch sites to enjoy the festivities safely.
The host venues this year are more numerous and varied than ever, including iconic hotels, leisure destinations, desert resorts, golf clubs, and tourist hubs, from Dubai Frame and Jumeirah Beach Hotel to Madinat Jumeirah, Marsa Al Arab, Topgolf Dubai, and Trump International Golf Club.
Dubai’s RTA has announced staged road closures around Downtown Dubai:
From 4pm: Al Istiqlal Street, Al Mustaqbal Street, Lower Financial Centre Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa Street
From 8pm: Al Multaqa (Al Mulook) Street
From 9pm: Upper Financial Centre Road
From 11pm: Sheikh Zayed Road (partial closure)
Full closure: Sheikh Zayed Road from 6am, Dec 31 – 2am, Jan 2
Authorities advised motorists to plan ahead and use alternative routes.
Dubai Metro will run non-stop for 43 hours, with extra services at key stations near celebration sites, including Emirates Towers, Financial Centre, World Trade Centre, Business Bay, and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall. Residents and visitors are urged to use public transport, follow official instructions, and stay updated via RTA channels.
Dubai authorities confirmed full readiness of the security and operational plan for NYE 2026, with extensive coordination among police, civil defence, and emergency teams to ensure public safety and smooth crowd movement.
The Event Security Committee said the plan reflects Dubai’s status as a global destination for New Year celebrations, combining security, crowd management, and service measures across all major sites.
Burj Khalifa
Downtown Dubai
Palm Jumeirah
Dubai Festival City
Dubai Creek Harbour
Bluewaters (The Beach – JBR)
Burj Al Arab
Expo City Dubai
Global Village
Atlantis The Palm
Palm Jebel Ali
Nikki Beach Resort & Spa
Voco Monaco Dubai – The World Islands
Sofitel The Palm Dubai
Dubai Frame
J1 Beach – La Mer
Nammos Restaurant
BVLGARI Resort & Residences
Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach
Atlantis The Royal
One & Only The Palm
One & Only Royal Mirage
Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa
Banyan Tree Dubai
Al Seef
Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Madinat Jumeirah
Bluewaters (alternate zones)
Dubai Parks & Resorts / Motiongate Dubai
Topgolf Dubai
Arabian Ranches Golf Club
Dubai International Stadium
Emirates Golf Club
Trump International Golf Club
Town Square – Nshama
Address Montgomerie Dubai
JA Jebel Ali Beach Hotel
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort
Marmoom Oasis
Hatta
This includes all major landmarks, tourist hotspots, resorts, and leisure venues where the 48 fireworks shows will take place, giving residents and visitors multiple safe viewing options across the emirate.
