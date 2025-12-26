GOLD/FOREX
Dubai unveils NYE 2026 fireworks location map: 48 displays across 40 spots

Plan your night with all major fireworks shows across the emirate

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Dubai is all set to welcome the New Year with dazzling fireworks displays in 40 locations across the city.
Dubai Police Headquarters has revealed the official location maps for the city’s New Year’s Eve 2026 fireworks, highlighting 48 displays across 40 venues across the emirate. The events will be held under the supervision of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), in coordination with relevant authorities.

The map offers residents and visitors a clear guide to enjoy the celebrations safely while planning their movement across the city.

Fireworks will light up landmark locations including Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, Bluewaters, Burj Al Arab, Expo City Dubai, Global Village, Atlantis The Palm, and Palm Jebel Ali.

Wide distribution for safety

Authorities said spreading the displays across multiple locations helps reduce crowd density and ensures smooth mobility. SIRA emphasised that visitors must follow safety guidelines, avoid restricted zones, and respect designated distances from launch sites to enjoy the festivities safely.

The host venues this year are more numerous and varied than ever, including iconic hotels, leisure destinations, desert resorts, golf clubs, and tourist hubs, from Dubai Frame and Jumeirah Beach Hotel to Madinat Jumeirah, Marsa Al Arab, Topgolf Dubai, and Trump International Golf Club.

Traffic and transport plan

Dubai’s RTA has announced staged road closures around Downtown Dubai:

  • From 4pm: Al Istiqlal Street, Al Mustaqbal Street, Lower Financial Centre Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa Street

  • From 8pm: Al Multaqa (Al Mulook) Street

  • From 9pm: Upper Financial Centre Road

  • From 11pm: Sheikh Zayed Road (partial closure)

  • Full closure: Sheikh Zayed Road from 6am, Dec 31 – 2am, Jan 2

Authorities advised motorists to plan ahead and use alternative routes.

Public transport boosted

Dubai Metro will run non-stop for 43 hours, with extra services at key stations near celebration sites, including Emirates Towers, Financial Centre, World Trade Centre, Business Bay, and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall. Residents and visitors are urged to use public transport, follow official instructions, and stay updated via RTA channels.

Integrated security and operational plan

Dubai authorities confirmed full readiness of the security and operational plan for NYE 2026, with extensive coordination among police, civil defence, and emergency teams to ensure public safety and smooth crowd movement.

The Event Security Committee said the plan reflects Dubai’s status as a global destination for New Year celebrations, combining security, crowd management, and service measures across all major sites.

NYE 2026 Fireworks Locations in Dubai

  1. Burj Khalifa

  2. Downtown Dubai

  3. Palm Jumeirah

  4. Dubai Festival City

  5. Dubai Creek Harbour

  6. Bluewaters (The Beach – JBR)

  7. Burj Al Arab

  8. Expo City Dubai

  9. Global Village

  10. Atlantis The Palm

  11. Palm Jebel Ali

  12. Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

  13. Voco Monaco Dubai – The World Islands

  14. Sofitel The Palm Dubai

  15. Dubai Frame

  16. J1 Beach – La Mer

  17. Nammos Restaurant

  18. BVLGARI Resort & Residences

  19. Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach

  20. Atlantis The Royal

  21. One & Only The Palm

  22. One & Only Royal Mirage

  23. Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa

  24. Banyan Tree Dubai

  25. Al Seef

  26. Jumeirah Beach Hotel

  27. Madinat Jumeirah

  28. Bluewaters (alternate zones)

  29. Dubai Parks & Resorts / Motiongate Dubai

  30. Topgolf Dubai

  31. Arabian Ranches Golf Club

  32. Dubai International Stadium

  33. Emirates Golf Club

  34. Trump International Golf Club

  35. Town Square – Nshama

  36. Address Montgomerie Dubai

  37. JA Jebel Ali Beach Hotel

  38. Bab Al Shams Desert Resort

  39. Marmoom Oasis

  40. Hatta

This includes all major landmarks, tourist hotspots, resorts, and leisure venues where the 48 fireworks shows will take place, giving residents and visitors multiple safe viewing options across the emirate.

