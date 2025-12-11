15-minute New Year 2026 fireworks in Ras Al Khaimah

Over 2,300 drones, including pyro and laser drones, will light up the sky
Ras Al Khaimah is set to captivate the world once again with its most spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration to date, promising the biggest firework ever launched in an attempt set a new Guinness World Records title.
This year’s celebrations will feature a creative concept inspired by symbols of strength, renewal, and Ras Al Khaimah’s spirit of progress.Fusing innovative fireworks with a dazzling display of illuminated drones and lasers, the show will transform the night sky into a breathtaking stage where light, colour, and stunning visuals unfold on unprecedented scale.
The 15-minute show will feature one of the most expansive fireworks displays globally, stretching across 6km from Marjan Island to Al Hamra. In addition, over 2,300 drones, including pyro and laser drones, will light up the sky with breathtaking formations. As the clock strikes midnight, the celebrations will culminate with the launch of the largest single firework ever seen.
Ras Al Khaimah’s New Year’s Eve programme features two fireworks displays, each providing an unforgettable celebration for residents and visitors.
The first fireworks show will take place above Corniche Al Qawasim at 8pm, providing an early opportunity for families and residents to enjoy the celebrations ahead of the main event.
At midnight, the emirate’s signature 15-minute show takes centre stage combining advanced pyrotechnics with large-scale drone formations over Marjan Island and Al Hamra bay.
Taking place at Al Hamra, the free-entry Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Festival will welcome residents and visitors to witness the midnight spectacle with a line-up of live entertainment, food trucks and carnival-style activities for the whole family running from 2pm.
This year’s festival stage features an exciting lineup of international talent. Guests can look forward to dynamic sets by DJ BobMix, known for his fusion of International and Arabic hits; a live performance by Indo-Canadian Bollywood singer Shweta Subram; and an international set by DJ Bia.
To ensure seamless access to the festivities, multiple parking zones are available around the festival area, with a dedicated zone for caravans and camping.
Event goers are required to register their vehicles in advance at www.raknye.com for access to their preferred parking zone, and to receive essential information on entry and exit routes. Registration of vehicles is mandatory and will determine which parking zone visitor can access.
