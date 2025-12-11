15-minute New Year 2026 fireworks in Ras Al Khaimah

This year’s celebrations will feature a creative concept inspired by symbols of strength, renewal, and Ras Al Khaimah’s spirit of progress.Fusing innovative fireworks with a dazzling display of illuminated drones and lasers, the show will transform the night sky into a breathtaking stage where light, colour, and stunning visuals unfold on unprecedented scale.

Ras Al Khaimah is set to captivate the world once again with its most spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration to date, promising the biggest firework ever launched in an attempt set a new Guinness World Records title.

The 15-minute show will feature one of the most expansive fireworks displays globally, stretching across 6km from Marjan Island to Al Hamra. In addition, over 2,300 drones, including pyro and laser drones, will light up the sky with breathtaking formations. As the clock strikes midnight, the celebrations will culminate with the launch of the largest single firework ever seen.

The first fireworks show will take place above Corniche Al Qawasim at 8pm, providing an early opportunity for families and residents to enjoy the celebrations ahead of the main event.

Event goers are required to register their vehicles in advance at www.raknye.com for access to their preferred parking zone, and to receive essential information on entry and exit routes. Registration of vehicles is mandatory and will determine which parking zone visitor can access.

This year’s festival stage features an exciting lineup of international talent. Guests can look forward to dynamic sets by DJ BobMix, known for his fusion of International and Arabic hits; a live performance by Indo-Canadian Bollywood singer Shweta Subram; and an international set by DJ Bia.

Taking place at Al Hamra, the free-entry Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Festival will welcome residents and visitors to witness the midnight spectacle with a line-up of live entertainment, food trucks and carnival-style activities for the whole family running from 2pm.

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.