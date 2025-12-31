Watch: Ras Al Khaimah's spectacular NYE fireworks and drone show

Stay where you are - just log into this festive piece
Don't feel like going all the way to Ras Al Khaimah but really want to see the grand sky shows that will welcome 2026? We've got you covered.
This year, the emirate is going all-out with its sparkling displays. The main show will run for about 15 minutes and will include an aerial display of a phoenix formed by 2,300 drones.
Break out the popcorn and settle into your seats, for this video is what you've been waiting for.
