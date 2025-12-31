A behind-the-scenes glimpse of the midnight countdown

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) look at the meticulous planning and creativity that goes into the emirate’s iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“This New Year's Eve celebration in Ras Al Khaimah is truly special, not only because it's our biggest show yet, but also that every part of it has been orchestrated with so much heart and creativity,” said Phillipa Harrison, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).

Stretching across an astonishing six kilometres from Al Marjan Island to Al Hamra, the celebration will combine traditional fireworks with cutting-edge drone and laser technology. The night sky will be brought to life by more than 2,300 drones, including pyro drones and laser drones, forming vast aerial patterns above the coastline.