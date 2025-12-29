UAE set to light up the sky: Dazzling, record-breaking New Year's Eve fireworks

Dubai’s New Year’s Eve is synonymous with spectacle, and this year promises to be one of its biggest yet. The world-famous Burj Khalifa fireworks and laser show will once again headline the celebrations, while dazzling displays will light up the skies at around 40 locations across the city, including Global Village, Atlantis The Palm, Bluewaters and The Beach at JBR, Dubai Festival City, and Al Seef. With viewing spots spread citywide, Dubai is expecting a massive influx of residents and tourists alike. Having already earned multiple Guinness World Records for its LED façade and light shows, the city continues to raise the bar every year.