UAE set to light up the sky: Dazzling, record-breaking New Year's Eve fireworks

With countdown approaching, anticipation is building as residents prepare to welcome 2026
The UAE is set to ring in 2026 in spectacular fashion, with a lineup of record-breaking fireworks, drone shows, and never-before-seen pyrotechnic feats. From some of the world’s longest fireworks displays to massive drone formations, the nation is preparing to light up the skies on New Year’s Eve. Here’s what to look forward to on December 31:
Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba is preparing one of the longest and most ambitious New Year fireworks spectacles in the region. A continuous, extended fireworks show is expected to run an unprecedented 62 minutes. The world’s largest drone performance will feature 6,500 drones, creating themed artistic images in the sky. The show will also debut nine spectacular giant aerial formations, synchronised with a digital countdown and seamlessly blended with fireworks, creating a visually immersive spectacle that showcases the festival’s cutting-edge entertainment technology. Organisers have revealed plans to attempt five Guinness World Records. Combining tradition, technology, and entertainment, the event is set to be one of the UAE’s biggest NYE crowd-pullers.
Ras Al Khaimah will stage a dazzling 15-minute fireworks extravaganza, illuminating six kilometres of coastline in one of the world’s largest displays. In a bid to secure a new Guinness World Record, RAK will also launch the largest single firework ever seen, painting the night sky with vibrant colours, innovative effects, and creative choreography. Adding to the spectacle, more than 2,300 drones will form breathtaking patterns over Marjan Island and Al Hamra, building excitement ahead of the final countdown and historic record attempt. While details, including the theme, are being kept tightly under wraps, Visit Ras Al Khaimah offered a tantalising teaser: “RAK NYE already holds 14 Guinness World Records. Will it add another?”
Dubai’s New Year’s Eve is synonymous with spectacle, and this year promises to be one of its biggest yet. The world-famous Burj Khalifa fireworks and laser show will once again headline the celebrations, while dazzling displays will light up the skies at around 40 locations across the city, including Global Village, Atlantis The Palm, Bluewaters and The Beach at JBR, Dubai Festival City, and Al Seef. With viewing spots spread citywide, Dubai is expecting a massive influx of residents and tourists alike. Having already earned multiple Guinness World Records for its LED façade and light shows, the city continues to raise the bar every year.
Beyond the major headline shows, fireworks are planned across the UAE, including Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi Corniche, and other Northern Emirates.
