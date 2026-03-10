GOLD/FOREX
What do you love about Abu Dhabi? Residents weigh in

The answers came swift and strong, with safety and quality of life topping the list

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Everyone on board at the Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi.
 It’s not about the tall skyscrapers or the inventions that seem to pop up almost on the daily that keeps UAE residents happy, it’s that indescribable feeling of belonging.

Over the past few months, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport went about asking people enjoying life in the big city what exactly it is that they love about the emirate. They have shared the answers in a video on their social media accounts.

For one man it’s about the safety the city affords them and the progress they see every day. For a woman, it’s about how secure she feels. “We all know the stats from around the world,” she explains.

Brothers Asher and Azan were spotted skating at a park and asked to talk about their highlights of living in Abu Dhabi.

“I like how it’s multicultural,” says Azan in the video posted on social media, while Asher points to the cultural things to do and see, and tourist attractions that are just as fun for residents. “it’s a great place for people to connect and bond,” adds Azan.

