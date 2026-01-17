GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi named world's safest city for 10th year

Behind that feeling of safety is a commitment to smart, forward-thinking policing

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi skyline 2025
Abu Dhabi skyline 2025
Bloomberg

They say the easy part about a title is winning it. Keeping it, now that’s not easy. Unless you happen to be Abu Dhabi – which has been named for the 10th year in a row the safest city in the world.

The top spot was given by Numbeo, which recently released its global safety rankings. The index surveyed 400 cities from 150 countries.

  • It is ranked first in:

  • Safety when walking alone at night

  • Safety when walking alone in the day

Behind that feeling of safety is a serious commitment to smart, forward-thinking policing. Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, credits advanced technology, digital transformation and the use of AI and predictive analytics for keeping the city one step ahead. In short: Abu Dhabi doesn’t just feel safe — it’s designed to be.

And the best part? All that security means you can focus on enjoying everything the city has to offer. Start with a visit to the breathtaking Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, especially at sunset, before heading to the Louvre Abu Dhabi for world-class art and architecture. Fancy something faster paced? Yas Island is home to Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld and some of the region’s biggest events. Prefer a slower vibe? Take a stroll along the Corniche, relax on Saadiyat’s pristine beaches or explore the desert on a dune-bashing adventure just outside the city.

Safe, stylish and endlessly impressive, Abu Dhabi proves that peace of mind and unforgettable experiences can go hand in hand.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The research analysed 36 international destinations using daytime and nighttime safety scores from the Numbeo Crime Index.

World’s safest cities for solo travel revealed

2m read
Spectacular fireworks are set to light up the skies at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba.

UAE prepares dazzling, record-breaking NYE fireworks

2m read
McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after winning his first Formula 1 drivers' championship with Abu Dhabi winner at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025.

Memorable sporting moments in 2025

4m read
Abu Dhabi skyline

Top 20 safest cities in 2025: Abu Dhabi, Dubai lead

2m read