Abu Dhabi named world's safest city for 10th year

Behind that feeling of safety is a commitment to smart, forward-thinking policing
They say the easy part about a title is winning it. Keeping it, now that’s not easy. Unless you happen to be Abu Dhabi – which has been named for the 10th year in a row the safest city in the world.
The top spot was given by Numbeo, which recently released its global safety rankings. The index surveyed 400 cities from 150 countries.
It is ranked first in:
Safety when walking alone at night
Safety when walking alone in the day
Behind that feeling of safety is a serious commitment to smart, forward-thinking policing. Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, credits advanced technology, digital transformation and the use of AI and predictive analytics for keeping the city one step ahead. In short: Abu Dhabi doesn’t just feel safe — it’s designed to be.
And the best part? All that security means you can focus on enjoying everything the city has to offer. Start with a visit to the breathtaking Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, especially at sunset, before heading to the Louvre Abu Dhabi for world-class art and architecture. Fancy something faster paced? Yas Island is home to Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld and some of the region’s biggest events. Prefer a slower vibe? Take a stroll along the Corniche, relax on Saadiyat’s pristine beaches or explore the desert on a dune-bashing adventure just outside the city.
Safe, stylish and endlessly impressive, Abu Dhabi proves that peace of mind and unforgettable experiences can go hand in hand.
