Dubai ranked world's most attractive city for the wealthy

Dubai was followed by New York, Singapore, Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Dubai has been ranked the world’s most attractive city for the wealthy, surpassing New York and 30 other global cities, according to a new report by the international real estate brokerage Savills, cited by Bloomberg.
The report said Dubai continues to draw high-net-worth individuals seeking appealing tax exemptions, a strong family-oriented infrastructure, and high levels of personal safety.
It also noted that Dubai offers the largest number of international schools of any global destination, a major advantage for affluent expatriates relocating with families.
Savills’ report, distributed to its clients, highlighted Dubai and New York as the top two cities for wealthy residents, crediting both with favorable tax regimes, geopolitical stability, and a supportive environment for entrepreneurship.
The report also emphasised the role of the UAE’s “Golden Visa” programme and its investor-friendly terms in attracting elite global citizens.
According to the rankings, Dubai took the top spot, followed by New York, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi in fifth place.
