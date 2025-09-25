Why some of the world’s top billionaires bet on Dubai over Silicon Valley

One of the most underappreciated revolutions happening right now is the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), particularly in real estate. In essence, any asset with value can, in theory, be digitized and moved on chain. Real estate tokenization involves transforming the value of a physical property into digital tokens that are tradable on a blockchain platform. Each token reflects a fractional ownership share, enabling investors to access real estate markets with significantly lower capital requirements.



In partnership with fintech and blockchain pioneers, Dubai developers are now launching property portfolios that are tokenized, tradable, and borderless. In May 2025, the Dubai Land Department issued the world’s first Property Token Ownership Certificate, following the rapid sale of its first tokenized real estate project via the Prypco Mint platform, licensed by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). Within one day, 224 investors from 44 nationalities participated, 70% of them first-time entrants into Dubai’s real estate market, underscoring strong confidence in low-cost, accessible digital investment solutions.